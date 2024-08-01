Joliet Police Investigate Home Shot By Gunfire

On July 31, 2024, at 10:11 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Akin Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers discovered that an occupied residence had been struck by gunfire. It was determined that the gunfire originated from outside of the residence and one round had struck the home: entering a bedroom and striking a dresser. There were multiple juveniles ranging in age from one to seventeen in the bedroom at the time of the shooting, however no one was injured. Officers conducted a canvass of the area as part of their investigation into this shooting.

This is an active investigation in its early stages. Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at (815)724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.