Joliet Police Investigate Late Sunday Night Shooting

On March 27, 2023, at 1:04 AM, Officers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Elizabeth Street for a report of shots fired. A preliminary

investigation of the shooting indicated that at approximately 11:30 PM, the front of the residence was struck multiple times by gunfire. There were occupants inside the residence at the time of the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.