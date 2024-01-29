Joliet Police Investigate Saturday Morning Crash At Route 59 And Caton Farm Road

On January 28, 2024, at 3:13 a.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to the intersection of Illinois Route 59 and Caton Farm Road for a traffic crash with injuries. Following a preliminary investigation of the crash, it is believed that an Infiniti QX50 driven by a 29-year-old male Plainfield resident was westbound on Caton Farm Road approaching Illinois Route 59. It is believed the Infiniti entered the intersection, colliding into a Toyota Corolla driven by a 25-year-old male Aurora resident, that was northbound on Illinois Route 59 at Caton Farm Road. Information was developed that the Infiniti may have disobeyed a red stoplight, however this remains under investigation.

Both drivers were transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with serious injuries. The injuries sustained by the driver of the Infiniti were believed to be life threatening. The roadway was closed for several hours as accident investigators from the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit reconstructed the scene.

This crash remains under active investigation. Anyone with information or video footage in reference to this crash are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815) 724-3010.