Joliet Police Investigate Shooting Of Teen Over The Weekend

At 5:09 Saturday evening, Joliet police officers responded to the 1400 block of North Center Street for a report of someone who had been shot.

Officers found a 19-year-old male who was shot in the chest. Officers provided medical assistance to the victim until Joliet Fire Department paramedics arrived. The victim

was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center in stable condition. The injury was considered to be non-life threatening.

A preliminary investigation of the shooting determined that the victim was shot while near a vehicle on Center Street. It is believed that an occupant of a dark sport utility vehicle, exited the vehicle and fired multiple gunshots, striking the victim once in the chest. The suspect fled from the area in the sport utility vehicle. During a canvas of the area, officers found three vehicles and a residence struck by gunfire. The 19-year-old victim was the only injury reported from the shooting.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain anonymous.