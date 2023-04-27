Joliet Police Investigate Traffic Crash

A Joliet woman is in critical condition following a single vehicle crash on Wednesday, April 26th. It was about 3:50 p.m. that Joliet Police Officers responded to Railroad Street (Route 6) and Cherry Street for a single-vehicle injury accident.

A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that a Volkswagen Beetle driven by a 39 year-old female from Joliet. She was northbound on Railroad Street approaching Cherry Street when the vehicle veered to the left across the opposing lanes and struck a tree after leaving the roadway on the west side of the street. The collision caused the vehicle to overturn. The female driver was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department in critical condition.

The roadway was closed for several hours as Officers reconstructed the crash scene. This crash is currently under investigation by the Joliet Police Traffic Unit.