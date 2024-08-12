Joliet Police Investigating A Weekend Shooting

Joliet Police responded to the 300 block of Lime Street for a report of shots fired around 9:30 on Sunday evening. Upon arrival, Officers learned that a residence had been struck multiple times. An adult male and female were in the living room at the time of the shooting, however no injuries were reported. It was discovered that a nearby unoccupied Ford Focus had also been struck by gunfire. While conducting a canvass of the area, Officers recovered numerous spent shell casings in the street on Lime Street.

Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at (815)724-3020. You can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if you would like to remain anonymous.