Joliet Police Investigating Attempted Armed Robbery at Drive-Thru
An armed robbery in Joliet on Friday is now under investigation. It was at 11:32am that Joliet Police Officers were called to the Wendy’s on Larkin Avenue on reports of a robbery.
Upon arrival, Officers determined that a male had attempted to commit a robbery while standing at the drive thru window. Further investigation showed that the male ordered a children’s meal while in the drive thru. The suspect then walked up to the drive thru window and paid for the order. At this point, the suspect pulled up his shirt, revealing a handgun in his waistband. The suspect demanded money from the cashier at which time the cashier retreated further in the restaurant. The suspect then fled on foot from the area. It is unknown if the suspect stole any money. The suspect is described as a male African-American in his early 20’s, 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build, medium-dark skin tone, unknown clothing with a black handgun.
This is an active investigation in its early stages. Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact Detective Kilgore at (815)724-3235 at the Joliet Police Department, or Will County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-323-6734 or crimestoppersofwillcounty.org if they wish to remain
anonymous.