      Weather Alert

Joliet Police Investigating Cell Phone Store Robbery

Jan 18, 2022 @ 2:05pm
Joliet police vehicle/md

Joliet Police are investigating a robbery at a local cell phone store. On Monday evening at 6:30pm officers were called to the Cricket Wireless store on Collins Street for a report of a robbery. The investigation has shown that three men entered the store and asked an employee about purchasing phones. The female employee attempted to assist the three suspects at which time they announced a robbery. WJOL has been told that a firearm was implied but never seen. The suspects forced the employee into a back room and eventually into a locked bathroom. They then stole phones and cash before fleeing out of the store

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.

Popular Posts
UPDATE: Missing Joliet Teen Found
Chicago Man Struck And Killed While Walking Along Essington Road in Joliet
Man Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Bolingbrook Bank
Gas Station Robbery in Wilmington
New Year, New Restaurant Opens in Crest Hill
Connect With Us Listen To Us On