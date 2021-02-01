Joliet Police Investigating Monday Morning Fatal Traffic Crash
The Joliet Police are sharing details regarding a fatal traffic crash on Monday morning. It was a 6:07am that officers were called to the area of Louis Ray Parkway and Valley Avenue regarding a crash with injuries. An investigation shows that a SUV driven by an 18-year-old female was headed northwest on Louise Ray Parkway at which time the vehicle lost control and entered the southbound lane. Her vehicle was then struck by a semi-truck driven by a 57-year-old male that was traveling southbound on Louise Ray Parkway. It was determined that road conditions were icy at the time of the crash.
The 18-year-old female driver of the sport utility vehicle succumbed to her injuries at the scene. This crash is currently under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit.