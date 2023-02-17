1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Police Investigating Possible Shooting in Library Bathroom

February 17, 2023 12:13PM CST
Photo: WJOL News

Joliet Police are currently investigating the shooting of a 33-year-old man. It was Thursday afternoon that Joliet Police were called to the 600 block of Hickory Street after receiving an emergency call. Shortly after arriving, officers located a 33-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound to the groin. 

The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with non- life-threatening injuries. Following an investigation of this incident, Joliet Police tell WJOL that they believe that the victim sustained the gunshot wound while in the first-floor bathroom of the Joliet Public Library (150 North Ottawa Street) and then walked to the Hickory Street residence.

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.

