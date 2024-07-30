Joliet Police Investigating Shooting In Area Of Black Road And Madison

On July 29, 2024, at 8:21 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to the area of Black Road and Madison Street for a report of multiple shots fired. While Officers responded to the scene, it was believed that occupants from a white sedan vehicle and a tan sport utility vehicle were exchanging gunfire while both vehicles traveled westbound on Black Road at a high rate of speed. Upon arrival, Officers discovered spent shell casings in the area of Black Road between Madison Street and Springfield Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the vehicles involved and no shooting victims were reported after area hospitals were checked.

During a canvass of the area, Officers learned that a residence and a GMC pickup truck in the 2300 block of Black Road were struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported from this shooting.

This is an active investigation in its early stages. Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at (815)724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.