Joliet Police Investigating Shooting Near West Side Car Dealership

Joliet Police are investigating an incident of shots fired. Officers responded to D’Arcy Hyundai on Essington Rd for a report of damage to vehicles on the lot just after 12:30 on Tuesday afternoon. Upon arrival, Officers learned that three vehicles appeared to have been struck by gunfire. At the time, they were unoccupied and parked in the southeast portion of the lot at the time of the shooting. A canvass of the area was conducted and determined that the gunfire appeared to have originated away from the dealership property.

This incident is under active investigation. Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at ( 815)724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.