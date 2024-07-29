1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Police Investigating West Side Shooting

July 29, 2024 5:03PM CDT
Joliet Police Investigating West Side Shooting
On July 29, 2024, at 1:51 a.m., Officers responded to the  Fairfield Inn (1501 Riverboat Center Drive) for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers  located multiple spent shell casings on the ground in the parking lot and what appeared to be  shattered glass from a vehicle. Following a canvass of the immediate area, Officers were unable  to locate any victims or suspects and nothing else appeared to have been struck by gunfire. No  shooting victims were located following a check of area hospitals. Officers learned that hotel  staff contacted 911 after overhearing multiple rounds of gunfire in the parking lot.  

Anyone with video footage or information related to this shooting are encouraged to contact the  Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at (815)724-3020. They can also contact Will  County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if  they wish to remain anonymous.

