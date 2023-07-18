1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Police Involved in Shooting

July 18, 2023 5:33AM CDT
An officer involved shooting took place in Joliet on Monday afternoon. It was 4:56 PM that Joliet shot a man near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Bennett Avenue.

Officers were initially called to the scene for a report of shots fired. Shortly after arriving they confronted a male walking through the neighborhood while holding a gun.

Officers fired their weapons and struck the suspect. They immediately began to render aid after securing the scene.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The Officers were transported to a local hospital in accordance with department policy.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force was immediately notified and is currently conducting this investigation.

Recent Posts