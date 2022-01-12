Weather Alert
UPDATE: Missing Joliet Teen Found
Jan 12, 2022 @ 12:28pm
UPDATE: Joliet Police have announced that Tristan has been found.
The Joliet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile from the 500 block of Irene Street. Tristan Gonzalez is a 14-year-old male, 5’01” tall, weighs 120 pounds, with brown eyes & black hair. He was last seen wearing a red/black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black flip flops with a gold Nike swoosh.
If located, please contact the Joliet Police Department Investigations Unit at (815)724-3020.
