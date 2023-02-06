Joliet Police Make Arrest After Vehicle Attempts to Evade Traffic Stop

Photo: Joliet Police

A 20-year-old Joliet man and a 17-year-old Juvenile have been charged after attempting to evade a traffic stop. It was at 9:51 pm that Joliet Police attempted to stop a GMC Yukon near Cass Street and Joliet Street for an equipment violation.

The driver refused to stop and fled from officers at a high rate of speed. Officers heard a traffic crash and proceeded to find that the Yukon had struck the rear of a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 71-year-old male that was stopped at a stoplight.

Following the crash, the passenger ran from the vehicle. The 17-year-old was identified as the vehicle’s driver. He remained with the Yukon and was placed into custody.

Officers began checking the area located the passenger of the vehicle in the 300 block of North Center Street. He was identified as Enrique Torres. Torres was placed into custody without further incident.

A search of Torres was conducted and suspected cocaine and a loaded .380 caliber handgun were discovered . The serial number on the handgun appeared to be defaced. Officers located cannabis and open alcohol upon search of the vehicle.

The juvenile driver was cited for driving without a registration light, fleeing/eluding a peace officer, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, reckless driving, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, illegal transportation of alcohol by driver, and possession of cannabis by driver.

Enrique Torres has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Defacing Identification Mark of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No FOID, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Obstructing a Peace Officer.