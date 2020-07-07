Joliet Police Make Arrest in April Homicide
The Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 24-year-old Lockport man for the murder of a Joliet man in April. Dartavius J. Payton has been charged with 3-counts of First Degree Homicide and Unlawful Use of Weapon by Felon.
On April 28th at 8:59pm, Officers were in the area of 5th Avenue and Sherman Street and heard gunshots in the immediate area. Officers responded and discovered a 20 year-old male from Joliet was fatally shot in the 300 block of Grant Avenue.
During the course of their investigation, Joliet Police Department Detectives were able to determine that Payton was involved in the homicide. On July 5th at 11:10am, the Joliet Police Investigations Division was notified by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office that a Deputy Sergeant spotted Payton in the 2500 block of E Stellon St in Diamond and took Payton into custody without issue.
Joliet Police have stated that this is an active and ongoing investigation.