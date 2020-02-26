Joliet Police Make Arrest in Early Morning Double Homicide
McDonald, Tommie
A 41-year-old Joliet man has been arrested in connection to a double homicide in Joliet on Wednesday morning. Tommie W. McDonald has been booked on two counts of Homicide. It was on Wednesday morning at approximately 12:49am that Joliet Police were called to the area of Chicago Street and 5th Avenue in reference to an SUV in the roadway with a driver slumped at the wheel. Officers located two victims who had been shot inside the vehicle. One of the victims, 45-year-old Tracy L. Williams of Joliet, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Williams was found in the driver’s seat of
the vehicle. The second victim, 53-year-old Bernard H. Marble of Joliet, was in the back seat of the vehicle and taken to St. Joseph Medical Center where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.
Officers were able to determine that McDonald was inside the vehicle along with Williams and Marble. An argument ensued and at one point McDonald shot both Williams and Marble. McDonald then fled the scene prior to Officers arrival. Officers were able to locate McDonald in the 200 block of Mississippi Avenue and took him to the Joliet Police Station for questioning. McDonald made statements indicating his involvement in the shooting. The firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered at the scene.
After reviewing the case with the Will County States Attorney’s Office, two counts of Homicide were approved for McDonald.