Joliet Police Make Arrest in October Homicide

Nov 1, 2020 @ 6:50pm

Joliet Police have arrested at 41-Year-Old Joliet man for his alleged role in a murder back on October 26th. Jorge Rosas Jr was arrested and booked at the Will County Jail on charges of 3 counts of First Degree Murder, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. On October 26, 2020 at approximately 12:01AM, Officers responded to the 100 block of Seeser Street reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, Officers located the victim, 25-year-old Ivan Perez-Garcia of Romeoville. Perez had been struck by gunfire while in the driver seat of a vehicle. Perez-Garcia was transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Joliet Police Detectives handling the case positively identified Rosas Jr as a suspect in the slaying. On October 30, 2020, the Will County State’s Attorney Office approved the listed charges and a Will County Judge signed a $5 million bond arrest warrant for Rosas Jr. Detectives served this warrant on Rosas Jr, who was already incarcerated at the Will County Jail on other charges.

