Joliet Police: Man Arrested After Domestic Battery
A 37-year-old Joliet Man was arrested on Tuesday night in connection to a domestic battery. Joliet Police have announced that Edward L. McDaniel has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon By Felon, Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession Firearm/Ammunition, No FOID, Domestic Battery, Obstructing a Peace Officer, and a Will County Warrant. It was at 9:14pm that Police were called to the 400 block of Elwood Avenue after receiving a call about a possible domestic disturbance. Officers investigated and were able to determine that McDaniel had gotten into an argument with a 31-year-old female family member and allegedly battered her.
McDaniel was armed with a firearm inside the residence, making threats towards Officers, and refusing to exit the residence. There were also four juveniles (11 year-old, 11 year-old, 8 year- old, 6 year-old) still inside the residence with McDaniel. Officers were eventually able to get McDaniel out to the front porch in an attempt to speak with them. McDaniel attempted to flee from Officers back into the residence, but Officers were able to take McDaniel into custody without further issue. A loaded firearm was recovered from inside the residence; McDaniel indicated the firearm belonged to him.