      Weather Alert

Joliet Police: Man had defaced firearm

Jun 14, 2022 @ 2:24pm

A 21-year-old Joliet man was arrested over the weekend after a traffic stop led to the recovery of a defaced firearm. On Saturday night, around 10:56pm, Joliet Police were called to the 500 block of South DesPlaines Street due to a parking complaint, as the vehicle was parked in front of a fire hydrant. Shortly after arriving the driver exited the car and began to walk into a nearby alley. Officers made contact with the driver who attempted to give police a false name. The driver was eventually identified as Earnest Anderson.  Anderson attempted to run from officers but was immediately apprehended. While being placed into custody, Anderson indicated that he possessed a handgun. Officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun from Anderson’s waist. The serial numbers of the firearm appeared to have been defaced.

Earnest Anderson has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Defacing Identification Mark of Firearm, No Valid FOID, and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

Popular Posts
Starting at 8:00 tonight (Friday, June 10th,) left turns will be prohibited in all directions at the I-55/Weber Rd interchange
UPDATE: MISSING JOLIET TEEN FOUND SAFE
Afternoon Shooting in Joliet Leaves One Injured
Authorities ID Man Armed With Hatchet Who Was Killed By Naperville Police Officer
Will County Coroner's Office Says Lethal Doses Of fentanyl May Be On The Streets
Connect With Us Listen To Us On