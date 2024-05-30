Joliet Police: Man In His 20’s Found Dead After Sustaining Multiple Gunshot Wounds

Joliet Police investigate a homicide of a 25-year-old man.

On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 11:47 p.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to the 2300 block of White Birch Lane which is near Glenwood Avenue and Republic Avenue for multiple reports of shots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, Officers discovered an unresponsive 25-year-old male in the parking lot of a nearby apartment building who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim until arrival of Joliet Fire Department paramedics. The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives and Evidence Technicians responded to the scene and a thorough canvas of the area was completed. During the investigation, over 20 spent shell casings were discovered near the area where the victim was located. Three unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot as well as a nearby apartment window appeared to be struck by gunfire related to this incident. No other injuries were reported.

Identification of the victim and the manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office. This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects. Anyone with video footage or has information related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. Citizens may also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.