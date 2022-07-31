      Weather Alert

Joliet Police Office Injured in Traffic Accident

Jul 30, 2022 @ 10:13pm
A Joliet Police Officer was injured in a traffic accident on Friday evening. It was just at 5:00 pm that a Chevy Traverse driven by a 20-year-old Plainfield man was traveling westbound on Theodore Street and turned left onto Westhampton Drive when it struck a Joliet Police Department Explorer. The driver was uninjured and refused medical attention. The Officer was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with a foot injury. The driver was cited for Failure to Yield-Turning Left. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

 

 

