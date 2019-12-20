      Weather Alert

Joliet Police Officer Along With Scott Slocum Helps Make A Wish Come True For Joliet Girl

Dec 20, 2019 @ 7:04am
Joliet police officer surprises 6-year-old girl this Christmas with Scott Slocum

Due to a set of unfortunate circumstances a Joliet 6-year-old girl missed out at school for “Shop with a Cop” day. WJOL’s Scott Slocum heard about it and wanted to help the little girl out. Scott made Joliet Police Chief Al Roechner aware of the situation. Roechner sent Joliet Police Officer Stephen Camarda to the girl’s house and surprised her with a gift. Her reaction at the very end will warm your heart.

