Joliet Police Officer Hospitalized Following Attack

A Joliet Police Officer is in the hospital after being attacked on Sunday night. It was at 6:42pm that an officer was called to the Riverwalk Homes in the 300 block of North Broadway after a 911 hang-up call. A short time after arriving the officer met 39-year-old James Webb in the hallway of the apartment building. Webb took an aggressive stance and began walking towards the officer, ignoring numerous commands from the officer to stop. After a brief struggle the officer was able to place Webb into custody.
While in the process of arresting Webb the officer was attacked from behind by 35-year-old Antonio Tobar. Tobar placed the officer in a headlock, causing them to briefly lose consciousness. As the officer continued to struggle with Tobar, Webb began stomping on the officer’s head and spitting on the officer. A taser was deployed on Tobar during the struggle, but it had no effect. The officer was able to request emergency assistance during the fight. A Riverwalk Homes security guard intervened until additional officers arrived. The officer suffered numerous injuries and was transported to Amita St Joseph Medical Center by a Joliet Fire Department ambulance in stable condition.
James Webb has been charged with Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, Aggravated Assault to a Peace Officer, Mob Action, Felony Resisting a Peace Officer, and Obstructing a Peace Officer.
Antonio Tobar has been charged with Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer, Obstructing Justice, and Mob Action.