Update: Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force Confirms Joliet Police Shooting Fatal
On Monday December 22, the Joliet Police Department activated the Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force to investigate an Officer Involved Shooting by their department. The incident occurred near 813 Second Avenue, in Joliet.
At approximately 6:30 p.m., the Joliet Police responded to that area for a call of someone threatening to shoot people. Upon arrival JPD Officers encountered a white male subject in the street brandishing what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun. This male subject threatened Officers on the scene at which time shots were fired. Life saving measures were immediately performed on the subject by the Officers on the scene.
The Joliet Fire Department was immediately summoned, who transported the subject to Silver Cross Hospital. Upon arrival at Silver Cross Hospital, the subject was pronounced deceased.
The Officers that were involved in the incident were transported to Saint Joseph Medical Center for evaluation. No Officers were injured. This investigation is on-going in cooperation with the Will County Coroner’s Office.