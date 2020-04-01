      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Joliet Police Officer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Apr 1, 2020 @ 1:59pm

The City of Joliet Police Department has identified its first confirmed case of COVID-19 involving one of its employees. A member of the department’s Investigations division began experiencing symptoms last week and was tested at the Joliet Walmart testing site. As directed by public health officials, the officer immediately self-quarantined while awaiting results.

The Police Department was notified today that the test result was positive for COVID-19. The Officer is doing well and currently recovering at home. Thorough disinfecting and cleaning of the affected area is taking place today. The City of Joliet will continue to monitor the health of its workforce and workspaces in all facilities.

