Joliet Police Officers Working with Mobile Field Force Team in Naperville

May 27, 2021 @ 11:15am
You may have seen Joliet Police in Naperville this past week and there’s a reason why. Dueling protests between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian groups last Sunday led to multiple confrontations. WJOL has been told that a select group of Joliet Police officers are members of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System Mobile Field Force Team and are assisting in Naperville in that capacity. A Mobile Field Force Team is designed to “provide a rapid, organized and disciplined response to civil disorder and public safety emergencies.” All teams are financed in part by Federal Homeland Security grant funds and governed by Illinois Terrorism Task Force grant rules.

