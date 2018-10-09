Joliet Police: On Halloween, and Every Day, Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is teaming up with The Joliet Police Department to remind everyone of the dangers of drunk driving. Halloween poses a potentially dangerous threat to all pedestrians, as more people are out at night on the hunt for candy. If your night involves alcohol, plan for a sober ride home. Remember: It’s never safe to drink and get behind the wheel of a vehicle. “If you know you’re going to go out and party on Halloween night, make sure you have a sober driver designated to get you home safely,” said Interim Police Chief Chief Al Roechner. “Even one drink can impair judgement. You should never put yourself, or others, at risk because you made the selfish choice to drink and drive. For most, even one drink can be one too many. Remember: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.” From October 12 through October 31, the Joliet Police will be conducting several speeding enforcement details, alcohol saturation patrols, seat belt saturation patrols, seat belt enforcement zones, and road-side safety checks throughout the city. Officers working these details will be focusing on alcohol, seat, belt, and speeding violations in addition to other

violations of the Illinois Vehicle Code.