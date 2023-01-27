Joliet Police: Operation New Year’s Resolution Results In 10 Arrests

Courtesy Joliet Police Department

Joliet Officers and Detectives from the Joliet Police Department conducted “Operation New Year’s Resolution” that resulted in 10 arrests made this week. This cooperative law enforcement operation focused on the apprehension of numerous individuals with outstanding active felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants.

The following individuals were arrested on warrrants during today’s operation:

• Veiker Amesty-Vargas (19, Joliet) Aggravated Fleeing/Eluding a Peace Officer – Failure to Appear

• Cristian Ambriz (21, Elwood) Theft, Financial Institution Fraud, Wire Fraud, and State

Benefits Fraud

• Robert Bender (68, Joliet) Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance (3 Counts)

• Joseph Brown (30, Joliet) Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance

• Martin Carreon (55, Joliet) Burglary

• Calvin Conway (35, Joliet) Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance

• Julie Davis (41, Lockport) Narcotics – Failure to Appear

• Tayvion Davis (19, Joliet) Battery

• Romeo Nance (22, Joliet) Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Dishcharge of a Firearm, and Obstructing a Peace Officer

• Maurice Robinson (46, Joliet) Theft, Financial Institution Fraud, and Wire Fraud

In addition to the arrests listed above, this operation resulted in the recovery of one firearm and the recovery of a vehicle that had previously been reported stolen.

“I am extremely proud of the men and women of this department who came together and workedwith our law enforcement partners to ensure a safe operation resulting in the apprehension of ten wanted suspects.

The Joliet Police Department is committed to keeping the streets of our city safe.

Operation New Year’s Resolution will help to ensure that these arrested individuals be held responsible for their criminal actions. I wish to thank the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office, Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force, the Will County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States

Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force for their assistance during today’s operation” – Joliet Police Chief William Evans.