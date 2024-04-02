Joliet Police Release Details On Theodore Street Shooting

On April 2, 2024, at 1:09 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Theodore Street for a report of numerous shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, Officers discovered numerous spent shell casings in the parking lot of 600 Theodore Street. Officers also noted that two businesses, Envisions Salon and Ascendant Iron, had been struck by numerous rounds of gunfire. Two unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot were also struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Following a preliminary investigation of this shooting, it is believed that three male suspects at 600 Theodore became involved in an exchange of numerous rounds of gunfire with unknown gunmen located across the street in the 600 block of Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The three suspects are believed to have fled the area in a light-colored sport utility vehicle. Officers from the Joliet Police Department and the Crest Hill Police Department arrived to investigate this incident and conducted a canvas of the area. Officers recovered over 40 spent shell casings at the scene.

This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify the suspects involved in this shooting. Anyone with video footage or information related to this incident are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815- 724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.