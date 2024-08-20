1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Police Release Labor Day Traffic Enforcement Campaign

August 20, 2024 4:22AM CDT
Joliet Police Release Labor Day Traffic Enforcement Campaign
Joliet Police/ss

The Joliet Police Department has kicked off a traffic safety  campaign aimed at reducing impaired driving and other hazardous driving behaviors, such as  distracted driving and failure to use seat belts. With powerful messages like “Drive Sober or Get  Pulled Over,” “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different,” “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click  It or Ticket,” this high-visibility enforcement initiative will run from Aug. 16 through the early  morning hours of Sept. 3, encompassing Labor Day weekend. 

“We want our community to understand the importance of making smart decisions behind the  wheel, on Labor Day and every day,” said Chief Bill Evans. “While our goal is voluntary  compliance, drivers should expect strict enforcement of all traffic laws on Joliet’s roads every  day.” 

The Joliet Police Department is collaborating with the Illinois State Police and local law  enforcement agencies across Illinois to support this statewide effort. 

In addition to targeting impaired drivers, the campaign will emphasize the “Click It or Ticket”  initiative, underscoring the importance of wearing seat belts. Buckling up is the single-most  effective way to protect yourself in a crash. Whether you’re driving across town or across the  country, whether in the front seat or back, always remember to wear your seat belt and ensure all  passengers are also buckled.  

As you celebrate, remember to designate a sober driver. Do not let friends or family members  drive drunk, high, or impaired by other drugs. Even a small amount of alcohol, cannabis or other  impairing substance can impair judgment and reaction times, making driving unsafe. 

The Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different,”  “Drive High Get a DUI” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns are administered by the Illinois  Department of Transportation with federal dollars from the National Highway Traffic Safety  Administration.

