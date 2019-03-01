Joliet Police Release Results of Investigation Into Murder-Suicide

The Joliet Police Department has released additional information into a murder-suicide in the 500 block of Whitley Avenue where four individuals were found deceased. On Wednesday night at approximately 10:19pm, Officers responded to the 500 block of Whitley Avenue reference a report of subjects shot. Officers arrived on scene and located Brandyn Lee, Jacquelon Gaskin, and her two young children (ages 6 and 1) deceased on the second story of the residence.

The autopsy revealed that all four deceased suffered from a single gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene and is believed to be the firearm used. The investigation revealed that there were no previous police related contacts at the residence for domestic issues. From the evidence collected at the scene and witness statements, the investigation has led Detectives to the determination that Lee fatally shot all three victims before shooting himself.

The Joliet Police Department encourages anyone who is struggling with mental health issues to seek help by either calling 911, Will/Grundy Crisis Line at 815-722-3344, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, or texting HOME to 741741.