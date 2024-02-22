Joliet Police Report A Teen Ran A Red Light That Caused A Fatal Crash

Joliet Police say the cause of a crash that killed two people in Joliet on Sunday morning was the result of a teenager running a red light.

As the investigation of this crash progresses, it is believed that the Chevrolet Tahoe driven by the 19-year-old male disregarded the red stoplight as it proceeded northbound on 129th Infantry Drive at Black Road, following review of nearby surveillance footage by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit. Criminal charges resulting from this crash are at the behest of a thorough and complete investigation of the incident. This crash remains under active investigation as Traffic Unit Investigators continue to work through a large amount of evidence and information.

– original story below –

(Joliet, Illinois – February 18, 2024) – On February 18, 2024, at 2:06 a.m., an Officer on patrol discovered a traffic crash with injuries near Black Road and 129th Infantry Drive. Following a preliminary investigation of this crash, it was determined that a Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by a male (19, Crest Hill), was northbound on 129th Infantry Drive approaching Black Road. As the Tahoe entered the intersection, it struck the driver’s side of a Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by a male (65, Joliet), that was westbound on Black Road at 129th Infantry Drive. The collision caused the Chevrolet Trailblazer to leave the roadway on the northwest corner of the intersection, striking a fire hydrant and overturning onto its passenger side.

Immediately following the crash, the 19-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe and an unknown male passenger attempted to run from the crash scene. The driver was quickly stopped by Officers, but the male passenger was unable to be located.

The Joliet Fire Department responded to the scene and attempted to extricate the male driver and a female passenger (59, Joliet) from the Chevrolet Trailblazer, however both were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The roadway was closed for several hours as the accident scene was reconstructed by Investigators. Identification of the victims and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office. This crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Traffic Unit. Anyone with video or information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Traffic Unit at (815)724-3010.