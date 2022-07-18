Joliet Police Respond to Shots Fired

On July 18, 2022, at 1:40 AM, Officers responded to the 300 block of North Broadway for shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers located a 32-year-old male in the 300 block of North Bluff who had been shot. Upon discovery of the shooting victim, Officers immediately began rendering first aid. The victim was transported by the Joliet Fire Department to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers and evidence technicians conducted an extensive canvas of the area to gather information about the shooting.
This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.