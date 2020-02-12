BREAKING: Joliet Police Search for Man Wanted for 1st Degree Murder
The Joliet Police Department has announced that they are looking for a 22-year-old male in connection to a fatal shooting on Republic Avenue last Friday. Jermeiah J. Gavin is wanted by Joliet Police on a warrant for First Degree Murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Jeremiah D. Frazier. It was on Friday, February 7th that two vehicles were driving in opposite directions on Republic Avenue and at some point occupants from both vehicles began firing rounds at each other resulting in the victim being shot while inside one of the vehicles. Two other men have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Javontae Gray and Resean Stokes have both been charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Reckless Discharge of Firearm. Jeremiah Gavin is an African-American male, 5’9″ tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Investigations Unit at 815-724-3020 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Will County CrimeStoppers. If your information leads to an arrest you could earn a cash reward up to $5,000.00. Your information must lead to an arrest to receive rewards.