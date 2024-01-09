Joliet Police Search For Missing 14-Year-Old

The Joliet Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing female juvenile from the 400 block of West Marion Street.

Delilah Martin is a 14 year old female, 5’4”, 160lbs, with long black hair, may have colored hair as well, brown eyes, and she wears braces. Clothing description is unknown. She may possibly be in the area of Hillside, Illinois.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Martin is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department by calling 911 or (815)726-2491.