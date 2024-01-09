1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Police Search For Missing 14-Year-Old

January 9, 2024 1:05PM CST
Share
Joliet Police Search For Missing 14-Year-Old
Delilah Martin/JPD

The Joliet Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing female juvenile from the 400 block of West Marion Street.

Delilah Martin is a 14 year old female, 5’4”, 160lbs, with long black hair, may have colored hair as well, brown eyes, and she wears braces. Clothing description is unknown. She may possibly be in the area of Hillside, Illinois.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Martin is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department by calling 911 or (815)726-2491.

Popular Posts

1

Lockport Mayor Issues Executive Order Regarding Migrants
2

Bolingbrook Armed Robbery At Best Buy
3

Bolingbrook Man Arrested On Christmas Eve After Domestic Dispute Results in Felony Arrest
4

After Wildly Successful Debut At The Rose Bowl Parade, Gemini Giant's Fate In Jeopardy
5

Shorewood Couple Recovers Unclaimed Property through Illinois Treasurers Office

Recent Posts