Joliet Police Searching For Missing Teen

Theis seeking assistance from the public for information regarding the whereabouts of a 16 year old male who was last seen on July 1, 2024, in the 6900 block of Manchester Drive.

Bruno Diaz is a 16 year old Hispanic male who is 5’10”, 160 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes and he wears braces. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, additional clothing description is unknown

Anyone with information regarding the location of Bruno Diaz is urged to call 911 or (815)726-2491.