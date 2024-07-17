1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Police Searching For Missing Teen

July 17, 2024 5:07PM CDT
Bruno Diaz/JPD Photo
The Joliet Police Department is seeking assistance from the public for information regarding the whereabouts of a 16 year old male who was last seen on July 1, 2024, in the 6900 block of Manchester Drive.
Bruno Diaz is a 16 year old Hispanic male who is 5’10”, 160 lbs. with black hair, brown eyes and he wears braces. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, additional clothing description is unknown
Anyone with information regarding the location of Bruno Diaz is urged to call 911 or (815)726-2491.

