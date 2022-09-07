1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Police Searching Middle School After Unspecified Threat

September 7, 2022 2:20PM CDT
Tiber Ridge School

UPDATE: The updated story can be found here. 

——————————————————————————————————-

Joliet Police have announced that they are currently on the scene at Timber Ridge Middle School, 2101 Bronk Road. WJOL has been told that the authorities are investigating an unspecified threat to the school. All students and staff have been evacuated from the school and are safe. Officers are conducting a search of the premises and citizens are asked to avoid the area at this time.

