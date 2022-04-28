Weather Alert
Local News
Joliet Police Searching For Missing 14-Year-Old
Apr 28, 2022 @ 2:45pm
The
Joliet Police Department
is requesting assistance in locating a missing male juvenile from the 100 block of N Raynor Ave. Jalen Davis is a 14 year-old, African American male, ~5’08” & 140lbs, with brown eyes & black hair. Jalen was last seen wearing blue pants, a black windbreaker, & black gym shoes.
If you have any information on Jalen’s whereabouts, please call JPD Investigations Division at 815-724-3020 or Non-Emergency at 815-726-2491.
