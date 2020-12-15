      Breaking News
Joliet Police Seek Public’s Help In Locating Missing Joliet Teen

Dec 15, 2020 @ 5:58am
Taylor Reeves

The Joliet Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile from the 1100 block of Hummingbird Circle. Taylor Reeves is a 16 year old, African American female, 5′ 4″ & 180 lbs, with brown eyes & black hair.

Taylor may be in Joliet, Bolingbrook, or Chicago, and may be going by the name Takera Phillips. If you have information on her whereabouts, please contact Joliet Police Detective Sinnott at 815-724-3025.

