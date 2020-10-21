      Breaking News
Joliet Police Sergeant Arrested Following Investigation On Whistleblower Video

Oct 21, 2020 @ 4:37pm

Joliet Police Sergeant Javier Esqueda, the whistleblower in the Eric Lurry video distributed to the media, was arrested this morning on two counts of Official Misconduct. Esqueda was under investigation following a criminal investigation by the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force for gaining unauthorized access and distribution from the incident involving Lurry. The video that was accessed violated chain of custody and potentially compromised evidence in a criminal investigation. Sergeant Esqueda was released from custody on a cash bond.

