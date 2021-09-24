      Weather Alert

Joliet Police: Shots Fired Near St. Paul School No One Was Hit

Sep 24, 2021 @ 6:37am
Shooting investigation in the 1600 block of Oneida in Joliet
Shots fired between vehicles near a Joliet school on Thursday. At 5:48pm Officers were called to the area of the 1600 block of Oneida for a report of shots fired.  Upon arrival, it was determined that a subject was shooting from a vehicle at another vehicle while both vehicles were westbound on Oneida Street.  It does not appear anyone was hit, however a window at the school was struck.  Kids at St. Paul School were in the basement at the time of the incident and were not in danger.
This incident is currently under investigation.   Anyone with any information may call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.  They also may provide information anonymously at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/
