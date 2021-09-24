Weather Alert
On Air
Slocum In The Morning
Armstrong & Getty
Ask The Professional
Markley & Van Camp Show
The Kevin Kollins Show
Will County’s Afternoon Rush
Dave Ramsey
Fox Sports
Doug Stephan
Local News
Prize Vault
Podcasts
Podcast Archives
Photos
Prize Claim Form
Community Event
Submit a Community Event
Public Service Announcement Request
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Chicago Jobs
Contest Rules
1340 WJOL Master Chef Rules
1340 WJOL Swan Lake Rules
1340 WJOL Money Talks Summer 2021 Rules
1340 WJOL Smashburger Rules
WJOL Dwight Yoakam Rules
Kansas Rules
Dough for Dad Rules
Contact
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Local News
Joliet Police: Shots Fired Near St. Paul School No One Was Hit
Sep 24, 2021 @ 6:37am
Shooting investigation in the 1600 block of Oneida in Joliet
Shots fired between vehicles near a
Joliet school
on Thursday. At 5:48pm Officers were called to the area of the
1600 block of Oneida
for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, it was determined that a subject was shooting from a vehicle at another vehicle while both vehicles were westbound on Oneida Street. It does not appear anyone was hit, however a window at the school was struck. Kids at St. Paul School were in the basement at the time of the incident and were not in danger.
This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with any information may call the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. They also may provide information anonymously at
https://
crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/
Popular Posts
Graham launched Route 66 God Loves You Tour In Joliet: Crowds Exceeded Expectations
UPDATE: Missing Nine-Year-Old Found
Crash in Plainfield Has Traffic stopped at Route 30 and Route 126
Pedestrian Bridge Installed Wednesday over I-55
Illinois Woman's Obituary Calls Out Unvaccinated
Recent Posts
Joliet Police: Shots Fired Near St. Paul School No One Was Hit
2 hours ago
Joliet West Teachers File Grievance
17 hours ago
Illinois State Fairgrounds Arson Suspects Arrested
18 hours ago
On Air
Slocum In The Morning
Armstrong & Getty
Ask The Professional
Markley & Van Camp Show
The Kevin Kollins Show
Will County’s Afternoon Rush
Dave Ramsey
Fox Sports
Doug Stephan
Local News
Prize Vault
Podcasts
Podcast Archives
Photos
Prize Claim Form
Community Event
Submit a Community Event
Public Service Announcement Request
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Chicago Jobs
Contest Rules
1340 WJOL Master Chef Rules
1340 WJOL Swan Lake Rules
1340 WJOL Money Talks Summer 2021 Rules
1340 WJOL Smashburger Rules
WJOL Dwight Yoakam Rules
Kansas Rules
Dough for Dad Rules
Contact
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On