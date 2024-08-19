Joliet Police: Thieves Just Drove A Classic Car Out The Front Door

On August 18, 2024, at 10:28 a.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to Heaton’s Hot Rods (1437 North Larkin Avenue) after it was reported that the front windows were damaged, and the front door was open. Upon arrival, Officers conducted a K9 search of the building and determined that no one was in the building. The initial investigation determined that a theft of a Chevrolet Camaro from the business had been captured on video surveillance shortly before 3:00 a.m. that morning. It is believed multiple suspects entered the business by force and then stole the Camaro, driving it out the front door. According to their website, Heaton’s Hot Rods builds, restores, repairs and sells hot rods, muscle cars, classic cars and more.

This incident is under active investigation. Anyone with video footage or information related to this theft is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at

(815)724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.