Joliet Police to Conduct Roadside Safety Check

Joliet Police Chief Al Roechner announced today that the Joliet Police Department, in partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation, will participate in a statewide effort to increase seatbelt usage and reduce the number of impaired drivers over the Memorial Day holiday.

From May 1st through May 31st, special enforcement efforts will include saturation patrols, seatbelt enforcement zones, and roadside safety checkpoints throughout the city.

Officers assigned to these details will be checking for alcohol violations, occupant and child restraint violations, cell phone usage violations, and other violations of the Illinois Vehicle Code.

According to Chief Al Roechner; “Our primary goal will be to increase compliance with existing traffic laws to ensure safer roadways throughout the City of Joliet for all of our citizens.”

Drivers and passengers are encouraged to always wear a seatbelt, never use an electronic communication device while driving, and not drink and drive.