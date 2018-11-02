Joliet Police to Conduct Roadside Safety Checkpoints all Month Long

The Joliet Police Department, in partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation, will participate in a statewide effort to increase seatbelt usage and crack down on speeding and drunk driving. Special enforcement efforts will include several seatbelt safety zones at various locations throughout the city, a roadside safety checkpoint, and citywide saturation enforcement and speed enforcement. Enforcement begins November 2 and continues through November 26. The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest travel times of the year. More vehicles on the roadways means there is more potential for crashes and more fatalities. Officers assigned to these details will be checking for occupant restraint violations, child restraint violations, DUI violations, speeding violations, and other violations of the Illinois Vehicle Code. This enforcement campaign is possible through a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The campaign will help to deter drunk driving, increase the use of seatbelt/child restraints, and reduce speeding before, during, and after the Thanksgiving holiday.