Joliet Police Update Arrest Following Home Invasion And Officer Involved Shooting

December 19, 2023 7:53AM CST
A 17-year-old male was processed and transported to the River Valley Justice Center for Home Invasion, Residential Burglary, and Aggravated Assault.  

The male juvenile was arrested at a residence in the 1100 block of North Center Street after  forcibly entering an occupied residence with a handgun on December 13, 2023. The juvenile  was shot once in the arm by an Officer after refusing numerous commands to drop the gun and  walking toward the Officer while raising the gun. The juvenile was transported to Ascension St  Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. Upon release from the hospital on  December 15, 2023, the juvenile was transported to the Joliet Police Department for processing  and was then transferred to the River Valley Justice Center. Following the confrontation with  the Officer, it was determined that the juvenile possessed a BB handgun at the time of the  incident.  

–original post below–

(Joliet, Illinois – December 13, 2023) – On December 13, 2023, at 8:41 AM, an Officer involved  shooting took place in the 1100 block of North Center Street. Officers responded after multiple  911 calls were received indicating that a black male suspect was outside of a residence holding a  handgun, at times pointing it at the residence. While Officers were enroute, it was learned that the  suspect had forcibly entered the residence by breaking a window to the back door. An Officer  arrived on scene and encountered the suspect in the rear of the residence. The suspect ignored  numerous commands from the Officer to drop the handgun. The suspect then began walking  toward the Officer at which time the Officer discharged their department issued firearm twice,  striking the suspect one time. Additional Officers arrived and rendered medical aid to the suspect.  A handgun was recovered at the scene. The suspect was transported to a local hospital  in stable condition by the Joliet Fire Department. The Officer was transported to an additional  local hospital in accordance with department policy. The Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force  was immediately notified and is currently investigating this shooting. 

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The suspect is currently in  custody and charges are pending. Any further updates regarding this Officer involved shooting  will come from the Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.

