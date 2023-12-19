Joliet Police Update Arrest Following Home Invasion And Officer Involved Shooting

A 17-year-old male was processed and transported to the River Valley Justice Center for Home Invasion, Residential Burglary, and Aggravated Assault.

The male juvenile was arrested at a residence in the 1100 block of North Center Street after forcibly entering an occupied residence with a handgun on December 13, 2023. The juvenile was shot once in the arm by an Officer after refusing numerous commands to drop the gun and walking toward the Officer while raising the gun. The juvenile was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. Upon release from the hospital on December 15, 2023, the juvenile was transported to the Joliet Police Department for processing and was then transferred to the River Valley Justice Center. Following the confrontation with the Officer, it was determined that the juvenile possessed a BB handgun at the time of the incident.

–original post below–

(Joliet, Illinois – December 13, 2023) – On December 13, 2023, at 8:41 AM, an Officer involved shooting took place in the 1100 block of North Center Street. Officers responded after multiple 911 calls were received indicating that a black male suspect was outside of a residence holding a handgun, at times pointing it at the residence. While Officers were enroute, it was learned that the suspect had forcibly entered the residence by breaking a window to the back door. An Officer arrived on scene and encountered the suspect in the rear of the residence. The suspect ignored numerous commands from the Officer to drop the handgun. The suspect then began walking toward the Officer at which time the Officer discharged their department issued firearm twice, striking the suspect one time. Additional Officers arrived and rendered medical aid to the suspect. A handgun was recovered at the scene. The suspect was transported to a local hospital in stable condition by the Joliet Fire Department. The Officer was transported to an additional local hospital in accordance with department policy. The Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force was immediately notified and is currently investigating this shooting.

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The suspect is currently in custody and charges are pending. Any further updates regarding this Officer involved shooting will come from the Will Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.