Joliet Police: Woman Hit by Gunshot As She Sat In Her Living Room

Joliet Police Officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Campbell Street for a person that had been shot on Monday, September 27th at around 8:50 p.m. Upon arrival, Officers located a female adult victim with a gunshot wound to her shoulder. A preliminary investigation determined that gunshots were heard from outside and the victim was struck while sitting in her living room. The victim was transported to AMITA St. Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
If anyone has any information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.