Joliet “Prison Break-In” Big Success

The Joliet Prison Break-In fundraiser was a rousing success on Saturday night. Greg Peerbolt from the Joliet Historical Museum says their goal was to sell 3-thousand tickets and as of Saturday they sold 25-hundred tickets but then something happened. Hundreds of people were walk ups and they surpassed their goal of 3-thousand. More than 200 volunteers gave their time for the event of which everything went smoothly.

A last minute decision to open two buildings was a bonus for those attending. Patrons were able to see solitary confinement and the eastern cell block.

As for those who showed up, the prison exceeded their expectation.

Volunteers Dave Braner (City of Joliet) and his wife Cathy Braner

While this was on the floor of solitary confinement, there was another expression on the wall of the library, “Make Time Serve You”

Blues Brothers actors Matt Kissane & Kevin Marquette