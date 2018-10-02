Joliet Prison May Be Site Of Spooky Halloween

Joliet Historical Museum may still be the site of a spooky Halloween. While Evil Intentions didn’t pan out for the East Side prison on Collins Street, Greg Peerbolte, executive director of the museum says spooky happenings may still come to fruition. Peerbolte tells WJOL that the museum is close to “some special Halloween happenings” and will make an announcement on their Facebook page and website by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, prison tours are are seeing a steady business. The prison sees about 200 tours a week.

Prison tours cost 20-dollars and run about 90 minutes in length. The tours will take a break for the winter months in later November and start up again in the spring.

To register for a tour of the Old Collins Street prison click here.